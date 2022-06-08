Food Truck Spotlight: El Mariachi Loco

The latest installment in our web series Food Truck Spotlight takes a look at El Mariachi Loco.

Specializing in Mexican food, this food truck can be found at 2024 A North Highland in Jackson, Tennessee (right across the street from Old Hickory Mall).

Co-owner Brandon Munoz says he and his family have been operating the truck for the last six years, and their passion for food comes from a long family history of cooking.

Munoz says they have many options to choose from, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas, and one item gaining popularity is their variety of tortas.

For more information on El Mariachi Loco, click here to visit their official Facebook page or call (731) 616-0736.

