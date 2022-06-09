Father’s Day Giveaway

This Father’s Day, join WBBJ-TV as we honor all of the dads in West Tennessee. The Thursday and Friday before Father’s Day on Good Morning West Tennessee, we will be drawing the name of a lucky dad who will win an exceptional prize. You MUST be watching to win.

To enter, email contest@wbbjtv.com and tell us why your dad deserves to win! Please include your father’s name and city, your name, your phone number, and of course, why your dad deserves to win. You MUST be watching to win.

Winners will be announced during our 6 a.m. & 6:30 a.m. Good Morning West Tennessee shows each morning from June 13th through June 17th. You MUST be watching to win AND claim your prize no later than 7am the morning of the drawing. Failure to contact us by this deadline will be considered forfeiture of your prize.

Contest Rules

Entrants must be at least 18 years old or have parental/guardian permission

Entrants will be responsible for any taxes on prize winnings

Two (2) winners will be selected each morning for two (2) days beginning on Thursday, June 13th and ending on Friday, June 14th.

Winners will be selected by random drawing

You MUST be watching to win

Prizes must be claimed by calling the station at (731) 424-4515 by 7am the morning of the drawing; failure to contact us by this deadline will be considered forfeiture of your prize

Prizes