It’s Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Free Fishing Day is happening in Tennessee.

According to information from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, free fishing day begins Saturday, June, 11, where anyone can fish in Tennessee’s public waters without a license.

The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport. The event is held each year to encourage interest in fishing and getting outdoors!

Along with free fishing day, kids 15 years-old and younger have the opportunity to continue to fish without a license through Friday, June 17.

These events are a great way to get young people interested in the sport of fishing.

Per information from TWRA, free fishing day applies only to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities.

If attempting to fish on privately owned pay lakes and ponds, anglers will need to consult with owners.

For more information or to find a nearby fishing event, visit Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s website at www.tn.gov/content/tn/twra.html.