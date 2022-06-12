$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Hamilton Co.

OOLTEWAH, Tenn.- One Tennessean is $1 million richer.

According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, a lottery player in Hamilton County won $1 million in last night’s Powerball drawing. The player matched five white ball numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at Publix located at 5958 Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah.

This makes the second Powerball winner this week, with the previous winner being from Pleasant View and winning in the June 8 drawing.

