Juneteenth 2022
Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, marks the day back in 1865, when enslaved African Americans were freed, ending slavery. Because of this, it’s is also referred to as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, and Black Independence Day. And what better day to celebrate African American history and culture, than Juneteenth?
We’ve gathered together Juneteenth Celebrations all across West TN, so you can join in on the festivities!
To submit your event, please email calendar@wbbjtv.com.
Brownsville
Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom
Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 1:00pm • Brownsville Heritage Park
Hosted by the NAACP – Brownsville Haywood Co. TN Branch • Click here for more info
Clifton
Juneteenth Nomad Celebration @ Asgard Farms
Tuesday, June 14th – Thursday, June 16th
This is a celebration of freedom + summer fun for black + brown nomads on wheels and their families • Click here for more info
Henning
Juneteenth Event
Saturday, June 18th @ 10am • 350 Moorer Ave, Henning
Click here for more info
Humboldt
6th Annual African American Heritage & Music Festival
June 18th from 11am – 8pm, June 19th from 12:30pm – 7:30pm • Viking Park, Humboldt
Food • Fun • Family • This is an event you won’t want to miss!
Jackson
33rd Annual Jackson Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration
Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 7pm • TR White Sportsplex, Jackson
Live Music • Guest Speakers • Miss. Jackson Juneteenth
Juneteenth Brunch & Day Party
Sunday, June 19th from 12pm – 5pm • Studio 615, Jackson
Join us for an amazing brunch style day party, complete with catered brunch & bottomless mimosas
Lexington
Juneteenth Freedom Day
Saturday, June 18 from 11am – 3pm • Montgomery CEC, Lexington
Guest Speaker: Gerard Arnold • All Vendors Welcomed • Call 731-967-2928 for details
Milan
Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 8pm (Rain Date: June 25th) • GCTS/Polk Clark, Milan
Kids Corner • Food Truck Alley • Vendors • Kickball Tournament • 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament • 50/50 Raffle • and so much more!
Trenton
3rd Annual Trenton Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 18th from 10am – Sundown • 8th & Lexington St. @ Old Green Projects
For information, email trentoncommunitycouncil@gmail.com or call 731-420-1819
Union City
Juneteenth at Discovery Park America
Saturday, June 18th from 4pm – 7pm • Discovery Park America, Union City
Click here for more info • Hosted by the Weakley County Reconciliation Project
Click here for more Community Events.