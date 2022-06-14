Juneteenth 2022

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, marks the day back in 1865, when enslaved African Americans were freed, ending slavery. Because of this, it’s is also referred to as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, and Black Independence Day. And what better day to celebrate African American history and culture, than Juneteenth?

We’ve gathered together Juneteenth Celebrations all across West TN, so you can join in on the festivities!

To submit your event, please email calendar@wbbjtv.com.

Brownsville

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 1:00pm • Brownsville Heritage Park

Hosted by the NAACP – Brownsville Haywood Co. TN Branch • Click here for more info

Clifton

Juneteenth Nomad Celebration @ Asgard Farms

Tuesday, June 14th – Thursday, June 16th

This is a celebration of freedom + summer fun for black + brown nomads on wheels and their families • Click here for more info

Henning

Juneteenth Event

Saturday, June 18th @ 10am • 350 Moorer Ave, Henning

Click here for more info

Humboldt

6th Annual African American Heritage & Music Festival

June 18th from 11am – 8pm, June 19th from 12:30pm – 7:30pm • Viking Park, Humboldt

Food • Fun • Family • This is an event you won’t want to miss!

Jackson

33rd Annual Jackson Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 7pm • TR White Sportsplex, Jackson

Live Music • Guest Speakers • Miss. Jackson Juneteenth

Juneteenth Brunch & Day Party

Sunday, June 19th from 12pm – 5pm • Studio 615, Jackson

Join us for an amazing brunch style day party, complete with catered brunch & bottomless mimosas

Lexington

Juneteenth Freedom Day

Saturday, June 18 from 11am – 3pm • Montgomery CEC, Lexington

Guest Speaker: Gerard Arnold • All Vendors Welcomed • Call 731-967-2928 for details

Milan

Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 8pm (Rain Date: June 25th) • GCTS/Polk Clark, Milan

Kids Corner • Food Truck Alley • Vendors • Kickball Tournament • 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament • 50/50 Raffle • and so much more!

Trenton

3rd Annual Trenton Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 18th from 10am – Sundown • 8th & Lexington St. @ Old Green Projects

For information, email trentoncommunitycouncil@gmail.com or call 731-420-1819

Union City

Juneteenth at Discovery Park America

Saturday, June 18th from 4pm – 7pm • Discovery Park America, Union City

Click here for more info • Hosted by the Weakley County Reconciliation Project

