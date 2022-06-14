TBI: Gibson County man arrested for murder of girlfriend in Dyer

DYER, Tenn. — 24-year-old Jamocus Jackson has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend following an investigation into a suspicious death in Dyer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says on Sunday, June 12, 23-year-old Shaylee Goins was found deceased inside of her home in the 200 block of A Street in Dyer.

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI joined the Dyer Police Department and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

A news release states that during the course of the investigation, Jackson, who also lived at the residence, was identified as the person responsible and taken into custody.

On Tuesday morning, the TBI says the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson with first degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jackson is currently in custody at the Gibson County Jail where is being held without bond.

For more local crime stories, click here.