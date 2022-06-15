Heat and Humidity Last for a Few More Dyas Before A Cool Down this Weekend

Weather Update – June 15, 2022 – 10:00 AM

TODAY:

We started off our morning in the 70’s with dew points not far behind. Over the course of our afternoon we should continue increase temperatures into the mid 90’s for another scorching hot day. We also have a heat advisory in effect until Friday early morning, with heat index values surpassing 100 degrees. Dew points may increase into the upper 70’s making humidity unbearable at times as well. A mostly sunny day should remain along with a few clouds moving in this late morning and into the afternoon. We will also be watching for the chance of a few pop-up storms into the afternoon but the chance looks low at the moment. Overnight, temperatures should continue dropping back into the 70’s for another humid night, as clouds continue to move in tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Another warm day will remain with highs still in the 90’s but dew points may be a few degrees cooler. Either way, humidity will remain with the heat advisory still in effect. Clouds will continue moving in over the second half of the day and evening. Plenty of sunshine will still be available over the course of the day. We’ll also keep an eye on pop-up storms and showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, lows drop back into the 70’s as we watch for a few morning showers and storms on Friday morning.

Data is hinting at a few storms and showers moving in on Friday morning and into the afternoon. Impacts remain low at the moment but could bring a few isolated showers. Highs are still expected to remain in the 90’s with a drop in temps and humidity moving in with a cold front overnight. Clouds will continue moving in but clearing after the cold front passes.

THIS WEEKEND:

After a cold front passes on Saturday, we’ll see temperatures slightly drop but the dew point will take a good hit as well. Less humid conditions return Saturday and Sunday and the sunshine returns as well. Rian chances do remain low and will increase by next Monday with the chance of pop-up showers. Highs remain in the lower 90’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

The heat returns again on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90’s and those increased dew points as well. Humid conditions return but hopefully not as humid as we have been seeing this week. A few clouds return and so does the chance for those pop-up storms. Overnight lows are back in the 70’s and should increase back into the upper 90’s by Tuesday. We’ll be watching for more heat alerts to be issued possibly on Sunday afternoon. Try to keep any activities indoors or at least be on the watch for heat illness related symptoms. Stay hydrated and stay cool! The heat isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com