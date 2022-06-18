MTSU students experience a different kind of Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. –MTSU students gain hands-on experience at Bonnaroo Festival.

According to a news release, a group of students from Middle Tennessee University are spending time at Bonnaroo Festival, but not to enjoy the fun, instead to work.

Students from the university are taking part in a partnership that has existed between the school and festival since 2014 and allows both parties to benefit from the big event.

The event offers Media and Entertainment students to earn college credits for their work in video and sound production at the festival’s event stages. They also gain experience in the field of content creation, digital reporting, as well as video and photo storytelling.

The year’s team of about 25 students are producing content at Bonnaroo under the guidance of MTSU faculty and staff.

In a statement from the release, Media and Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel stated “This is not playtime for them. This is really, I would say boots on the ground, but flip-flops on the ground.”

Bonnaroo Festival requested for students and faculty from MTSU’s Media Arts and Recording Industry departments to help them this year by doing video and audio production of the Hulu streaming service’s late-night DJ productions, which Keel described as a “next-level, new chapter.”

Greg Pitts, journalism and strategic media school director said of the partnership, “It is absolutely an extension of the classroom, taking what they have been talking about and putting it to work.”

One MTSU student was surprised by what working the event really meant.

“I want to get hands-on live productions and concerts experience. New locations and trying to figure out what works best where — and I never thought I’d be able to do it here,” she said. “I knew we did Bonnaroo, but not at this level,” said Kayla Bradshaw, a video and film production senior from Lexington, South Carolina.

The Bonnaroo event’s partnership with the university definitely allows students special opportunities that some other schools may not offer.

University Provost Mark Byrnes said, “It really helps explain why it is a world-famous, world-renowned college — because your students in your college get opportunities that they just cannot get somewhere else.”

If you are interested in the work the students are doing with the festival, follow some of their progress by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIsyx5il13o.

