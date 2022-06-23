Milan man found guilty of killing mother in 2018

MILAN, Tenn. — A Milan man was found guilty of killing his mother following a near three day jury trial.

Benjamin Bradford was found guilty in the 2018 death of his mother, Gwendolyn Hall, according to District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee.

The incident occurred in July of 2018 on Ellis Street in Milan.

The jury found Bradford guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder, and tampering with evidence, according to the news release from the District Attorney.

The release says that the jury sentenced Bradford to life without the possibility of parole.

Find updates on local crime here.