Cook up some fun with Summersgiving!

—It’s Summersgiving!

According to the National Day Calendar, the Saturday after the Summer Solstice is a time to gather with family and friends, cook or grill up your favorites and celebrate Summersgiving!

The day was designed to combine the fun of summer with America’s favorite holiday Thanksgiving.

It is a day meant to celebrate life, be grateful and spend time with loved ones.

The unique day leaves endless opportunities, for summer time feasts of breakfast, brunch, lunch-time fun, or even dinner time under the stars!

Based on information from nationaldaycalendar.com, the day was created back in 2009 after Robert Solomon created a Thanksgiving BBQ with his closest friends to celebrate the summer season.

His love for all the famous Thanksgiving dishes, inspired him to make a summer version. They shared turkey dinners, with all the best sides and enjoyed cranberry martinis.

In 2019, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed Summersgiving to be observed on the Saturday after the Summer Solstice annually.

If you would like to observe the Summersgiving day, invite your loved ones over, and enjoy your favorite dishes.

Maybe put a few turkey legs on the grill, and have a perfect summer time potato salad to go with it.

No matter what is served up, don’t forget to enjoy the time spent together, making memories and maybe even create new family traditions.

And of course, if you decide to celebrate the day, take some photos and use #Summersgiving to share with everyone on social media how you are celebrating the day.

To find out more, visit nationaldaycalendar.com for all the ways to celebrate throughout the year.

