Heat and Humidity Take A Break Next Week, Storms Return

Weather Update – June 25, 2020 – 6:00 PM

TODAY:

The heat and humidity remained with us today, with highs reaching 96 in the Jackson area and nearing 100 in other areas across the region. Plenty of sunshine remained and skies are expected to remain clear this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.

TOMORROW:

We’re expecting a change in our summer-like pattern as a cold front passes on Sunday afternoon. However, we’ll be watching for the chance of showers and storms ahead of the front and along it as well. Timing could be between lunch time and around 6-8PM. No severe weather chances are expected as of now, however storms could be strong at times. Rainfall accumulation rates are not expected to move past a quarter inch. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 90’s before cooling back off into the mid 60’s overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday, much cooler and drier conditions are expected, with highs barely reaching into the lower to mid 80’s. Wind speeds may kick up into the teens, bringing a nice breeze. Conditions should remain dry as well for the few days. Monday evening will drop back into the lower 60’s with clouds clearing into Tuesday. Highs reach back into the mid 80’s on Tuesday but still aren’t as humid. Sunshine is abundant and winds should remain mostly calm. Overnight lows should reach into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with mostly clear skies continuing. 90’s return on Wednesday with a little more humidity and mostly clear skies. Overnight lows fall into the mid 60’s with clear skies lasting one more night.

By Thursday, a few clouds may return but the chance of showers does as well. Highs remain in the low 90’s with lows in the 70;s. We’ll be watching for the chance of pop-up storms and showers as well as humidity begins to increase. Similar conditions remain Friday with highs in the 90’s, a chance of pop-up storms, and lows back in the 70′.s 90’s and pop-up showers are expected to remain into the weekend, with another chance of storms possible along an incoming cold front during the late weekend into early next week.

