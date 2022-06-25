Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays are coming soon

According to the Tennessee Treasury Department, three sales tax holidays are coming up in Tennessee.

The first sales tax holiday is for Gun Safes and Safety Equipment. It will begin next week on Friday, July 1, and will end on June 30, 2023.

The second sales tax holiday will help get the kids and teachers ready for the new school year. The sales tax holiday for clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin on Friday, July 29 and end on July 31.

And the third sales tax holiday is for food. On Monday, August 1, until Wednesday, August 31 Tennesseans can buy food and food ingredients sales tax free.

For more information on the sales tax holidays in Tennessee and to see which items are exempt for each holiday visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue page here.

You can also visit the Tennessee Department of Revenue Facebook page here.