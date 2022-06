JACKSON-Tenn. –Jackson Energy Authority is reporting that currently around 1800 residents are without power.

The outages are scattered throughout the service area in Jackson and Madison County. Crews are working to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.

To monitor outage areas, visit https://www.jaxenergy.com/outage-center.

For more information, contact JEA at (731) 422-7500, visit the website here or visit their Facebook here.