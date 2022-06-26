Update: TN Department of Correction searches for inmates

CHATTANOOGA–Tenn. –Tennessee Department of Correction captures missing inmates.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has captured the two missing inmates from Chattanooga.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, the two inmates who left the Chattanooga Release Center Friday night were located in South Nashville and have been taken back into custody.

Katelyn Standifer, 26, was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County.

Ashley Wardlaw, 36, was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County.

The two women were set to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center prior to their scheduled releases in 2023.

