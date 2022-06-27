Group advocates to make adoption easier in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday, some states are pushing for adoption instead of abortion.

A non-profit is talking about the importance of adoption and fostering now more than ever.

Parents interested in the process of adoption are having to jump many hoops to create a family though that process, and one group of people wanted to change that.

“As I finished my gripe session, he kind of said, ‘Well Jeremy, if you think it’s so messed up, if you think it needs to be fixed, why don’t you go do something about it,'” said Jeremy Harrell, the President & CEO of The Adoption Project.

Two adoptive parents united to create The Adoption Project, which focuses on advocating for policies that benefit the children, adoptive parents, and foster parents through foster care and to make the state of Tennessee adoption friendly.

“We thought it was important that we make this the best state to adopt and to build your family through adoption and foster care,” Harrell said.

While many have pushed for adoption, they may not realize how frustrating and time consuming the process can be.

“When we decided it was time for us to adopt, from the time we started our home study to the time our adoption with our oldest daughter was finalized in the court, it was about three years,” Harrell said.

Some of those who have gone through the process of adoption say the time consuming and very expensive process needs to change.

“I’m hesitant to say we’re going to change ‘X.’ But what I will say, the process is too expensive and too long,” Harrell said.

Now, those looking to adopt and foster need more help than ever. And that’s where you can step in by donation to help private organizations or fostering yourself.

“If you have ever thought about fostering or maybe, ‘I could be a foster family at some point,’ reach out to the Department of Human Services or reach out to some of those private providers,” Harrell said.

You can learn more about adopting in Tennessee here.

Find more local news here.