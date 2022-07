Milan lights up the sky with 2022 fireworks show

MILAN, Tenn. — A local city celebrated the 4th of July early on Friday.







The colorful and explosive show lit up the sky just after 9 p.m.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant firework display, live music from local band called Mostly Locust, and several selections from various food trucks.

Everything just barely missed the rain that popped up. You can watch part of the fireworks show below.

