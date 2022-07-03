Fatal boating incident occurs on TN River

DECATUR Co., Tenn.– Boating incident claims life.

The TWRA responded to call about a boating incident on Saturday July 2 around 6 p.m.

“About the preliminary investigation is that our officers found that it was a ten-year-old female was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when the outward motor made contact with the tube and the girl,” said Amy Spencer, TWRA Region I Outreach and Communication.

The incident occurred on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County. Upon arrival officers reported an incident involving a single vessel and one juvenile was injured. That juvenile passed away as a result of the injuries.

TWRA is currently investigating the situation.

Stay tuned to WBBJ on-air and online for any updates.