The Dixie says auditions coming for new Christmas event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Dixie is looking forward to Christmas.

The Dixie announced on Friday that it is seeking auditions for its new event titled Christmas at The Dixie.

This event will feature Paula Bridges, among many other special guests, including you!

The Dixie says if you want to audition, adults will be able to on Aug. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and kids aged six to 10 will be able to on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Dixie says performances can be, but do not have to be, Christmas themed. You can read the full news release from The Dixie here.

For more information about the winter event, visit their website or call (731) 986-2100.

