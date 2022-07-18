Old Hickory Steakhouse demolished after fire in 2021

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn.– A Jackson staple has been torn down.

From 1969 to 2007 Village Inn Pizza brought in people from all over Tennessee.

The spot was known to be a hang out for teens and just an overall place to have fun while being safe.

In 2007 the name changed to Old Hickory Steakhouse, still living up to the welcoming feel of the former name.

In early November of 2021, the steakhouse caught flames damaging most of the restaurant.

While the restaurant is gone, many people will reminisce on the memories made in the building.

“Many many famous people like Governor McWherter, Congressman Robin Beard, Matt Kisner, Jeannette McKnight. This was just a wonderful place in West Tennessee from Lexington, Selmer, Corinth Mississippi just to come by the Village Inn,” said Downtown Rickey Brown Traffic Spotter, Rickey Brown.