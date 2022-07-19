Union City Schools help cut back-to-school stress on parents

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Over the past three years, families have dealt with a pandemic and now historic inflation rates.

In order to help, Union City Schools are lending an extra hand and more.

“Everything. Anything that kids might need for school? Your basic calculators, paper pencils, markers. You name it. We’re supplied,” said Michael Paul Miller, the Assistant Director at Union City Schools.

The school district first started supplying school supplies in 2020 to help with the pandemic, but they now want to continue to help this year with inflation.

All will be free of cost to parents in the school system and come from the school district’s budget.

“The rising cost of everything was already a lot of stress on our parents, stressed on our kids. So let’s do it one more year. Let’s supply and they don’t have to worry about it,” Miller said.

School supplies have always been expensive, especially for families with multiple kids.

But now with inflation, they’re unaffordable for some families. So Union City Schools want to ensure every student has the ability to learn without financial burden.

“Everything costs more than it used to. And you talk about people who have more than one, maybe two kids or three kids. You know, it can get pricey,” Miller said.

Not only will it benefit families, but the teachers will not have to worry about which student has what supplies.

“Yeah, you know, we think it’s beneficial to our parents, obviously, for financial reasons. It’s beneficial to our staff because they know all of our students are going to get the exact same thing,” Miller said.

They’re not stopping at just school supplies. The school system also decided they’re making breakfast free to all Pre-K through eighth grade students as well.

“This year’s breakfast will be free. So hopefully that’ll also be, you know, just a little contribution. A little way to give back, you know, to our parents and students,” Miller said.

They hope this will help families during difficult times and allow students to still reach their full potential.

