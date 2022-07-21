LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A different type of music festival is on it’s way to West Tennessee. But not all are happy about it.

It’s been two months since the announcement of the Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Festival coming to Lexington.

It’s a 12 hour concert set for Oct. 8 at Beech Lake.

“We have 13 bands from all over the country that are playing this. And many, many sub-genres of metal will be represented there. And after about six or 7 p.m., that gets more of the extreme metal, which is for more fans of like death and black and stuff like that,” said Raven Moonla, the Co-Owner of Metal Devastation Promotions, LLC.

However, some residents are not on board with the idea of having a heavy metal fest in their town. So much so that it has created some controversy online.

Many people are voicing their opinions through social media, saying this concert should be called off. Comments ranged from worry that it could create a Satanic environment, and some saying prayer is needed and a revival to make sure it can’t happen.

Upcoming heavy metal fest causes stir among some on social media

Upcoming heavy metal fest causes stir among some on social media

Upcoming heavy metal fest causes stir among some on social media

Upcoming heavy metal fest causes stir among some on social media

“There are a lot of deeply religious people in that town who feel like we are going to be opening a portal to hell, and summoning Satan, and corrupting their children, which is pretty funny because we’re all really nice people,” Moonla said.

Moonla says the music fest is a family event. And though it may go against the traditional grain of Christianity, it is not anti-Christian.

“This music is not any more evil than a horror, or a haunted house, or other things that people take their children to during Halloween season,” Moonla said.

Most people we spoke to in Lexington on Thursday had no idea the music festival was even coming to the town. But some say they can’t wait.

“I think it would be awesome. I do. I think West Tennessee in general could use a lot more culture, and I think trying anything new is never a bad thing. And if it’s going to bring 3,000 people here, y’all, the economy could really use that one,” said Desarae Mitchell, a Beech Lake visitor.

“We’re all really tired of having to drive either all the way to Nashville or Memphis to see any of this type of music,” Moonla said. “So the residents here have a really cool show to go and see every year, something to look forward to.”

You can buy tickets for the Tennessee Metal Devastation Music Fest here. You can also stay up-to-date with the festival through Facebook.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.