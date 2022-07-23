Henry Co. Medical Center announces Stars of Excellence recipients

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — July Stars of Excellence recipients announced.

According to information received from the Henry County Medical Center, Ronald Cummings, HCMC Facilities Management, was announced as July’s Partner of the Month in the Stars of Excellence program.

Pictured is Ronald Cummings, HCMC Facilities Management who was selected as the Partner of the Month for July in the HCMC Stars of Excellence program.

Pictured are HCMC’s Stars of Excellence recipients for July in the Stars of Excellence Program

Cummings was nominated with a kind-worded and sincere submission by Facilities Management Supervisor, Richard Ferrell.

In the submission, Ferrell praised Cummings for his hard work daily, and for being the epitome of what a HCMC employee should be.

Mr. Cummings was commended for work on several projects including one drainage problem that impacted several rooms, but that he was able to help resolve quickly and even stayed late to make sure the job was completed.

He was also noted as being a true leader in the department, one of integrity, keeping a smile throughout it all and earning much respect from his co-workers.

Cummings was among nine others who were nominated for July’s Star of Excellence program award.

Henry County Medical Center also awards Star Partners each month.

Star Partners for July include: Mike Wallace and Lee Ross, HCMC Plant Operations; Jane Poe, Mammography; Tonia Atkinson, HCHC Food and Nutrition; Jeanie Rogers, Home Health and Hospice; Lisa Henson, Imaging Services; Yvonne Schubye, HCMC Food and Nutrition; and Kerri Atwill, Imaging Services.

According to Henry County Medical Center, these HCMC partners were also nominated by patients and coworkers for their hard work and dedication towards this hospital. Their work does not go unnoticed by HCMC and the hospital is glad to honor them with the Stars of Excellence program.

These partners were nominated for the following:

Wallace and Ross: Both were nominated for assisting a staff member with a flat tire, ensuring the staff member was able to get back on the road and treat patients.

Poe: She was nominated for stepping up to take on a full time load at the Diagnostic Center for months while another technologist was out so that women in the community were able to continue to get their mammograms and DEXA scans without interruption.

Atkinson: She was nominated by her manager for all the extra work and planning that she provided for Healthcare Week while her manager was off on vacation, ensuring that partners, residents, and patients enjoyed the celebration.

Minor: She was nominated by her manager for making a huge impact in the first three weeks of her employment as a phlebotomist. She has stepped up and taken on training and workload like a pro.

Rogers: She returned to work early from her vacation to ensure that no one was in overtime or struggled with patient load.

Henson: She was nominated by a patient for providing a calm atmosphere for her procedure and providing her with feedback, making her feel comfortable the entire time.

Schoubye: She was nominated for the two recent retirement receptions that she provided cakes for at HCMC. She was thoughtful, enthusiastic, and provided attention to detail to recognize half a century of service by the two retirees.

Atwill: She was nominated by her manager for her passion for her job and patients. She recently transitioned into the Lead CT technologist role and has taken on a large amount of responsibility, covering calls herself, assisting with scheduling, and working early, late and on weekends as needed. Additionally, she helped with a challenge presented for patients at West Cancer Center, familiarizing herself with the needed knowledge and training to allow our patients to receive CT SIMS for cancer treatment at HCMC instead of going to Jackson or elsewhere.

To submit a nomination for Henry County Medical Center’s partner for the Stars of Excellence program, utilize the Dear Administration or WOW cards located in the Partners in Your Care bags given upon admission or use the Star Partner forms, which are available on their website under quick tabs – Healthcare Hero.