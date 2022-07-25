Events the week of July 25, 2022 in West Tennessee
Monday, July 25
- Rotary Club at DoubleTree (Jackson)
- WRAP Red Sand (Brownsville)
- WRAP Red Sand (Covington)
- Arts & Crafts for Grown Ups (Jackson)
Tuesday, July 26
- Ria’s Heart Art Classes (Jackson)
- Ballroom Dancing (Jackson)
- Toddler Storytime (Jackson)
- Stitching Hour (Jackson)
Wednesday, July 27
- WRAP Red Sand (Newbern)
- WRAP Red Sand (Dyersburg)
- WRAP Red Sand (Paris)
- Storybook Station (Jackson)
Thursday, July 28
- No-Till Day (Milan)
- WRAP Red Sand (Jackson)
- WRAP Red Sand (Dyersburg)
- Girl Talk (Jackson)
- Family Book Club (Jackson)
- Jackson Area Plectral Society Open Jam (Jackson)
- Jackson Writers Club (Jackson)
Friday, July 29
- Wine Down (Humboldt)
- AMP Concert – LOLO (Jackson)
- Adult Art Camp (Jackson)
- Sunflower Days (Huron)
- Bassmaster Junior National Championship (Carroll County)
Saturday, July 30
- WRAP Red Sand (Camden)
- Voices in the Vineyard (Brownsville)
- Back to School Bash (Jackson)
- Mike Walker at Williams Auditorium (Henderson)
Sunday, July 31
- 731 Day Water Balloon Fight (Jackson)
- 731 Day Porchfest (Jackson)
