Free community clean-up day planned for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community clean-up day is coming for Jackson residents to help curb illegal dumping in the city.

The event will be held by the Health and Sanitation Department on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Jackson Recycling Coordinator Robin Chance says they often see hard-to-dispose items dumped illegally throughout the city and they are happy to provide the community with the resources and means for proper disposal.

The event is free to Jackson residents and is intended for the disposal of items like mattresses, furniture and tires.

Furniture including recliners and couches will be accepted, and each vehicle will be allowed to dispose of up to four tires.

The clean-up day is not open to commercial businesses, and no appliances will be accepted.

Residents will have two locations to drop items off. In south Jackson, items will be collected at Jackson Fairground Park, located at 800 South Highland Avenue, in the parking lot south of the Jackson Fire Department Training Center. In north Jackson, residents can take their items to Muse Park, located at 1380 North Parkway, at the parking lot near the north entrance at North Parkway.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says they are always looking for ways to help stop illegal dumping and he’s excited for this event for both the city and its residents.

