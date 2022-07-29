Lottery players hope to win big during Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The thought of winning money, and lots of it, is on the minds of people as they line up at local businesses to participate in the Mega Millions lottery.

“My daughter texted me and said, ‘Momma, guess how much the Mega Million is.’ So I was like, girl let me go get some tickets,” said lottery player Gwendolyn Spencer.

The Mega Million jackpot is now at a whopping $1.28 billion. It’s the second largest jackpot in the lottery’s history, which brought out many people just because of the larger-than-life jackpot.

We asked if they had played before.

“Never, not until today,” said Kim Love.

“I played it once before and it didn’t do no good,” said player Jeff Gagnon.

Whether you buy one ticket or more, pick your own numbers, or let the machine choose, some people have their own way to play.

“We’re going to win. I wrote these numbers down in a dream, so we’re going to win. And guess what, we’re going to bless many people if we do win,” Love said.

And if you were to win, you’d be taking home $747.2 million after taxes.

“If I won that much money, I’d be able to open a district of shops for people who want to become tattoo artists, allow them to train for free, and all of the profits that we make go straight to the pound, rescue and everyone still gets paid,” said Bruce Tattoo, who played the lottery.

“Pastor, I’m going to pay my tithes and my offering. Just want to make sure you can understand that, and then you know what I’d probably take care of some of my family, take a couple of trips, buy my dream home, start my business, and do some other smart investments,” Spencer said.

Check to see if you are the winner of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing here.

Find more local news here.