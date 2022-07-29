WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams

The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff.

Before her final show, Diamond is speaking out about her experiences at the station as she prepares for her next steps.

What will you remember about your time in West Tennessee and with WBBJ?

“The people! I have met some of the most amazing, kind, inspiring people in this community who truly blew my mind. I have never lived in a place where the people were so welcoming. Living in West Tennessee has truly been an honor. I am so thankful I got the experience of living out my dream of wanting to live in the South, in such an amazing town of Jackson. When it comes to WBBJ, I will forever remember the opportunity the station has given me to learn what it truly means to be a multiskilled journalist. I am forever grateful for all of the training I received, pointers and constructive criticism because without it, I would not be the journalist I am today. Lastly but certainly not least, is my absolutely, phenomenal coworkers. I will NEVER forget them. These have been the best coworkers I have had at any job I have ever worked. That is actually the hardest part for me about leaving, is not being able to see them almost every day anymore. I will miss all of our fun and crazy moments we’ve shared, especially on the weekends. The weekend crew specifically will always hold a special place in my heart.”

What are some of the stories you were most proud to help tell?

“This is definitely a hard one because, man, I have covered some great stories during my time at WBBJ. I will have to say though, any story I did in Weakley County has probably been among my favorites. The people in that community are unmatched, especially those throughout the school system. The large majority of the stories I got the opportunity to cover there were school-related, and it was always a ball because they were always doing something fun on any given day of the week. It always made me feel good to give them the coverage they say they were not getting in the past. Also, covering the storm damage that took place there in the town of Dresden always left me speechless each time I would visit. I hope that with the stories I was able to tell, I was able to make some impact on the residents, especially when it came to FEMA finally declaring a disaster to receive the funding and help they needed to rebuild their lives.”

What’s next for you?

“Next for me is to be determined. There are so many things I want to do with my life and experience that I can’t choose just one indefinite career path. Life is too short to limit yourself to one thing. To be honest, I don’t think I will ever be that person to stick with one career for the rest of my life until retirement. That’s just not me and I have learned that is okay and that’s what makes life so exciting. It’s the abundance of opportunity to finding what you love and what makes you happy. I will say though, there could be some real estate in my future and maybe even content creation. Transitioning into lifestyle hosting/reporting would also be something I’d like to try one day because I definitely have learned my place in news is on the happy, fluffy side of things. I am moving back to the West Coast and I am so excited to finally be back home, close to family. That has been the hardest part about living so far away, missing every family event. I have learned, at home is where I belong, and I am definitely a city girl.”

How can people keep up with your journey?

“They can follow me on Instagram @diamondwilliamstv — that’s where you will find almost every aspect of my life.”

What would you say to those in the community who supported you?

“THANK YOU! Thank you so much for all of your kind words of encouragement. Thank You for always believing in me and just for simply allowing me to tell your stories. There was not one day that went by that someone didn’t come up to me in public, telling me how much they love my personality, smile, energy and that I brighten their day each time I pop up on their TV screens. That was always the goal for me. I am so thankful that my short time in West Tennessee actually meant something to a lot of people. I was actually shocked I was able to become so well-liked because I was always simply just being my true, authentic self. Thank You for accepting me for who I am.”

Diamond will be missed dearly here at WBBJ – join us in wishing her the best of luck on her next journey!