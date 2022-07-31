Collections for Bicentennial Time Capsule continues

JACKSON, Tenn. –There is still time to have your family be a part of the new Bicentennial Time Capsule.

According to information from the City of Jackson and the Jackson Madison Co. Bicentennial Committee, it is not too late to submit your letters or other submissions for the new time capsule project.

Those interested should submit their letters to family members, art, poetry, essays, and anything related that can be folded and will fit into the submission box.

The box for submissions is located at Jackson City Hall and will be there until Tuesday, August 2.

The time capsule will be closed on Friday, August 5 and is planned for burial on Saturday, August 13 at 11:30 a.m. The burial will take place at Bicentennial Park located at 345 West Main Street in Jackson.

The time capsule will then be opened in 50 years in year 2072.

The committee cannot guarantee the state of the included submissions in 2072 or how they will be handled at that time.

For more information on the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.