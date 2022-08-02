Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week

CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release.

The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.

“This has been a very emotional decision and the hardest one we have had to make in our career” said Scotty Casabella.

“What I will miss the most is the many friendships we’ve established with customers and employees over the years, but maybe one day we will all get to spend time together again” said Patti Casabella.

A store closing sale will be open to the public on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A private sale will also be held the day before.

The release says there regular stores hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

They will be selling items until every thing is gone. The store is located at 2403 South Harper Road in Corinth.

Find more local news here.