MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan.

According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area.

Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions.

Anyone with any information on Yarbrough’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s office at (731) 692-3714.