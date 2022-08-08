New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat.

Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds.

General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to utilize, including an astro turf area, treadmills, kickboxing, a Crossfit area, and more.

Smith says he has a passion for fitness and started out as a personal trainer, but now he wants to create a space for others to find passion in their fitness.

“We wanted to bring something to the community, something new and different to the community. Very versatile gym, whether you are a bodybuilder or an athlete, a fighter, we have a little bit of everything here,” Smith said.

Fitness 1440 is located at 955 North Parkway, Suite-M. For those interested in a membership, Smith says they can get you started at the location.

The gym’s hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The kids’ area is from 8 a.m. to noon, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

