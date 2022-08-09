Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday.

On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the individual as 23-year-old Andrew Ryan Rich of Lexington.

Police say this remains an active and ongoing investigation, and as a result no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201.

