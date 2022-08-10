Auditions opening for ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ ‘Sweeney Todd’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are coming up for two stage productions that will be hosted at The Ned this fall.

The Jackson Children’s Theatre will present “Charlotte’s Web” from October 6-8. Children ages 5-12 are being sought for roles, and auditions will be held at 4 p.m. on August 16 & 17.

Additionally, The Ned will present “Sweeney Todd” from October 27-31. Auditions for that production will be held from 2-5 p.m. on August 20 and 7-9 p.m. on August 22.

Audition packets and registration information for both productions is now available online. Click here for more information.

All auditions will be held at The Ned, located at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.