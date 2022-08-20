Local health fair aims to help residents “Stay Well”

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with Cobb Institute and many others to provide residents with health resources.

The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated hosted a Stay Well health fair and vaccine event. Vendors filled the streets giving resources to those who visited their booths.





The event was held at TR White Sportsplex, and inside, COVID-19 vaccines were administered by the Taylor Medical Center.

Residents could get their first, second, or third dose, and around 15 vaccinations were given at the event.

“There’s a lot of myths and there’s a lot of stories about the negative things that it does to you as a woman, or as a man. But, this provides us an opportunity to dispel those myths and to bring them factual scientific information,” said Conchita Burpee, Director of marketing & community partnerships, Cobb Institute.

The Alpha Gamma Omega Chapter would like to thank all the vendors who participated today and everyone who came out to show support.

