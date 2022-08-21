TBI investigation leads to arrest of Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI investigation leads to indictment and arrest of Jackson Co. resident.

According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special fire agents with the organization conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of one Jackson County man.

Fire investigators responded to a fire in December 2021 that was located at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina, Tennessee. During the investigation, agents developed information which identified Michael Wallace as the individual responsible for the fire.

The Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Michael Eugene Wallace (DOB 06/12/1985) on August 19, 2022. He was charged with one count of Arson, and one count of Vandalism between $10,000-$60,000.

That same day he was taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

For more news in Tennessee, click here.