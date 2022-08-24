Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning.











The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks.

Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision.

A video courtesy of WOPC shows a medical helicopter arriving on scene.

WBBJ reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for confirmation on any injuries or possible fatalities, however they could not release those details at this time.

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound lane was open as crews worked to clear the interstate.

Additional information is expected later in the day. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online as more information becomes available.

You can check the Tennessee Department of Transportation's SmartWay map for the latest traffic updates

