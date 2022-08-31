Empire 8 to offer $3 admission for National Cinema Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Empire 8 Theatre in Jackson is participating in a special offer for moviegoers on National Cinema Day.

On Saturday, September 3, admission for all movies at all showtimes will be just $3.

Empire 8 joins participating theaters across the country to honor National Cinema Day and bring together audiences of all ages.

“We are delighted to celebrate the simple pleasure of enjoying a movie at the theatre by participating in National Cinema Day. Movie theatres are a great way for a community to come together, and we hope our guests enjoy this special event,” said Phoenix Theatres Entertainment President and CEO Phil Zacheretti.

In addition to discounted tickets, the one-day event will feature exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions.

Empire 8 will celebrate the event with it’s current slate of releases, including “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Beast,” “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” “Bullet Train,” “The Invitation,” and a re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

