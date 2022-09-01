32nd Annual African Street Festival this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is bringing three days of activities to Jackson over the Labor Day weekend.

The 32nd Annual African Street Festival will be held September 2-4. The event is free and open to the public.

Presented by the Society for African American Cultural Awareness, the outdoor event features a variety of local and national entertainment, activities, food and vendors.

Entertainment this year includes two-time Grammy winner and Blues legend Bobby Rush, DJ Tricky Trice, Pastor Rhonda Pettigrew of Destiny Church, and many more.

The festival will take place outdoors at Oman Arena, located at 179 Lane Avenue in Jackson.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday and activities will continue throughout the evening. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more information or call (731) 267-3212.

