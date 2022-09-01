Community fridges open at two locations in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community fridges are now open to the public in the Hub City.

Many individuals have worked hard to get these fridges up and running to help their community.

The ribbon cutting was held Thursday at the Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (JACOA) at 900 East Chester Street.

There are two of these fridges available.

One will be at the First Methodist Church in downtown Jackson, and the other will be placed at JACOA.

This will be a great option for people in need to have fresh food and produce.

“This is huge,” said Love Your Block Jackson Coordinator Abby Palmer. “This is huge for me as well as for the community. I know this is huge for the City of Jackson, JACOA, and First Methodist just to have another option for people to have access to fresh food and fresh produce. We know there’s such an issue with food insecurity in Jackson.”

You can place dairy, eggs, bread items, yogurt, fruits and vegetables, juices, and other beverages into these fridges.

Donations are accepted at either location.

