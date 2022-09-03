Memphis Police Department shares update on abduction investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis Police Department shares case update.

New information has surfaced in the abduction case of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher.

According to a Tweet from the Memphis Police Department this afternoon, the vehicle of interest has been located and a male suspect detained.

UPDATE: the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 3, 2022

However, Eliza Fletcher has not been located.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime-stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

