Tennessee Tech University students honors those lost on 9/11

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. –ROTC members from a TN college remember those lost on 9/11.

According to information received from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, despite Saturday’s rainy weather, several ROTC students gathered for a special event to honor those lost to 9/11.

The university’s Army ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion participated in a stair climb at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 10, 2022, just one day prior to the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Tenn Tech Univ. Army ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion cadets, Courtesy of TN Tech Univ.

Tech President, Phil Oldham speaking with cadets at the event. Courtesy of TN Tech Univ.

Tenn Tech Univ. Army ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion cadets. Courtesy of TN Tech Univ.

In a statement from the news release John Dowd, operations officer for Tech’s ROTC program, stated, “I personally do this event to honor the men and women who paid the sacrifice. This small amount of sacrifice of us being out here in the rain climbing 110 flights of stairs, pales in comparison to what they did on 9/11, but it is something that we can give back to them in honor and remembrance of them.”

The battalion climbed a total of 2,071 steps to mark the number of steps climbed by first responders on 9/11, risking and many sacrificing their lives to save the lives of others.

The group was equipped with 45 pound packs, as they climbed, to mimic the gear worn by first responders at the World Trade Center that day.

Tech University president, Phil Oldham also spoke to the cadets at the event, “For those of us old enough to remember, it’s one of those moments in your life that stands out. You know where you were at the time, you never forget it. It really represents, in many ways, the worst day that you could imagine, but also the response to 9/11 was like the most inspirational that you could think of. How our country and many of our predecessors responded to that occasion is truly remarkable. To honor it this way is really important.”

This memorial stair climb event is held annually at the university and other activities held throughout the day also serve to honor military members, first responders, and healthcare workers.

For more information on Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, visit the website here.

