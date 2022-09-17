Cruising for a Cause

JACKSON, Tenn.–Vehicles in the community cruised in to help bring in donations for one local nonprofit.

The Salvation Army hosted a Cruise In and Car Show on Saturday morning.

It’s part of the efforts to bring in donations for their new campaign, “Raise The Roof.”

The money will go to repair their roof after it was destroyed by storms.

Lieutenant Mark Cancia expresses his gratitude for the success of the event. “I’m so grateful for the community support. To see donors, to see neighbors, all coming together, volunteers, to make this event a success,” said Cancia.

The car show hosted between 60 to 80 cars.

They’re still accepting donations in order for their roof to be completed and their efforts in the community to continue without disruption.