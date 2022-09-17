Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning.

Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday.

Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard blocked from Lambuth Boulevard to Hollywood Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Wemond Graham, Jackson Fire Department received a call around 3:40 a.m. of a house on fire on Airways Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Graham says there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof area of the residence.

He says it was under renovation and no one was in the house or injured in the fire.

The house was a total loss.