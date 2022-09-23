Football Friday Night Week 6: Final Scores

WBBJ Staff,

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 6:

JCS 17
USJ 59

McNairy 6
Hardin Co. 56

Liberty 0
North Side 39

TRA
TCA

Westwood 6
Lexington 51

Henry Co. 29
South Gibson 7

Southside 0
Westview 21

Peabody 42
Dyersburg 14

Luasanne 42
Humboldt 6

MASAE 44
JCM 0

Obion Co. 37
Chester County 29

McKenzie 51
West Carroll 0

Huntingdon 42
Milan 21

Kossuth 42
Adamsville 21

Camden 27
Riverside 70

Greenfield 20
Gleason 58

Hickman Co. 31
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13

Dresden 56
South Fulton 6

Waverly 48
Stewart County 6

Craigmont 30
Bolivar Central 26

Lake County 62
Gibson County 7

Harding Academy 7
Halls 34

Ripley 3
Union City 41

Munford 54
Dyer Co. 31

Crockett Co. 28
Kirby 13

Haywood 49
Melrose 16

Middle College 24
Trezevant 6

See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports.

You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Football Friday Nights Recaps, Sports Final Scores

Related Posts