Football Friday Night Week 6: Final Scores
Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 6:
JCS 17
USJ 59
McNairy 6
Hardin Co. 56
Liberty 0
North Side 39
TRA
TCA
Westwood 6
Lexington 51
Henry Co. 29
South Gibson 7
Southside 0
Westview 21
Peabody 42
Dyersburg 14
Luasanne 42
Humboldt 6
MASAE 44
JCM 0
Obion Co. 37
Chester County 29
McKenzie 51
West Carroll 0
Huntingdon 42
Milan 21
Kossuth 42
Adamsville 21
Camden 27
Riverside 70
Greenfield 20
Gleason 58
Hickman Co. 31
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13
Dresden 56
South Fulton 6
Waverly 48
Stewart County 6
Craigmont 30
Bolivar Central 26
Lake County 62
Gibson County 7
Harding Academy 7
Halls 34
Ripley 3
Union City 41
Munford 54
Dyer Co. 31
Crockett Co. 28
Kirby 13
Haywood 49
Melrose 16
Middle College 24
Trezevant 6
