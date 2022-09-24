JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event.

The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today.







This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area.

Authors were on hand to sale copies of their books and also sign them. Authors also held talks sharing their personal stories to inspire other writers to share their own.

The library staff wants to remind any aspiring authors to join the Jackson Writer’s Club.

The club is held every second and fourth Thursday at the library located at 433 East Lafayette Street in Jackson from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the Jackson-Madison County Library, visit www.jmclibrary.org.