Jackson Christian students gather to pray on National ‘See You at the Pole’ Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school joins together for See You at the Pole Day, a national day of prayer for students and their schools.

“We have the entire school that comes out together and we pray, we sing, we read scripture, and today it was unique because today, we had area youth ministers and pastors, children ministers and pastors come and be with their kids they go to church with,” said Blake Beckham, VP of Advancement and Community Involvement at Jackson Christian School.

Jackson Christian School, along with groups across the country, come to the poles to pray in unison, and Beckham says it’s a great experience.

“To come together and pray. We think it is awesome that they get that in school everyday, but when you can bring people that they have church-life with and school-life with, and bring them together to encourage these kids to make them more like Christ is an awesome thing,” said Beckham.

Students at JCS shared their experience.

“It felt really good,” said 5th grader Jazlyn Beckham. “It felt like we were all coming together and we were working in through God and he was working in us.”

“My favorite part was when we all prayed together,” 5th grader Garrett Fleming said. “It just felt like the warm breeze outside felt like God really had his hand on us as we all bowed our heads and prayed.”

“It was fun,” said 10th grader Austin Kelley. “Just interacting with the kids, meeting them and the little kids looking up to us. As a community, it is just great to see everybody singing together as a whole.”

National “See You at the Pole” Day is an annual event, and Beckham says they will be continuing the tradition next year.

