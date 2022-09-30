Football Friday Night Week 7: Final Scores

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 7:

Haywood 47

North Side 0

Fayette Academy 7

USJ 54

Harding Academy 7

TCA 51

TRA 7

JCS 55

Lexington 28

Hardin Co. 21

Milan 14

Crockett Co. 17

Hickman Co. 7

Scotts Hill 28

Halls 0

Peabody 43

Union City 20

Westview 47

McKenzie 40

Dresden 7

Liberty

McNairy

South Side 13

Chester Co. 45

Lewis Co. 47

Adamsville 27

Greenfield 12

Humboldt 36

Riverside 49

East Hickman 13

Bolivar 14

Bolton 36

Houston Co. 30

Camden 56

Dyersburg 0

Covington 34

Gibson Co. 6

Huntingdon 50

West Carroll 22

Lake Co. 42

South Gibson 42

Obion Co. 21

Millington 14

Ripley 0

Henry Co. 29

Springfield 28

Dyer Co. 36

Memphis Overton 35

