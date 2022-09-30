Football Friday Night Week 7: Final Scores

WBBJ Staff,

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 7:

Haywood 47
North Side 0

Fayette Academy 7
USJ 54

Harding Academy 7
TCA 51

TRA 7
JCS 55

Lexington 28
Hardin Co. 21

Milan 14
Crockett Co. 17

Hickman Co. 7
Scotts Hill 28

Halls 0
Peabody 43

Union City 20
Westview 47

McKenzie 40
Dresden 7

Liberty
McNairy

South Side 13
Chester Co. 45

Lewis Co. 47
Adamsville 27

Greenfield 12
Humboldt 36

Riverside 49
East Hickman 13

Bolivar 14
Bolton 36

Houston Co. 30
Camden 56

Dyersburg 0
Covington 34

Gibson Co. 6
Huntingdon 50

West Carroll 22
Lake Co. 42

South Gibson 42
Obion Co. 21

Millington 14
Ripley 0

Henry Co. 29
Springfield 28

Dyer Co. 36
Memphis Overton 35

See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports. Follow Football Friday Night on Facebook and Twitter.

You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.

Categories: Football Friday Nights, Football Friday Nights Recaps, Sports Final Scores

Related Posts