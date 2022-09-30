Football Friday Night Week 7: Final Scores
Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 7:
Haywood 47
North Side 0
Fayette Academy 7
USJ 54
Harding Academy 7
TCA 51
TRA 7
JCS 55
Lexington 28
Hardin Co. 21
Milan 14
Crockett Co. 17
Hickman Co. 7
Scotts Hill 28
Halls 0
Peabody 43
Union City 20
Westview 47
McKenzie 40
Dresden 7
Liberty
McNairy
South Side 13
Chester Co. 45
Lewis Co. 47
Adamsville 27
Greenfield 12
Humboldt 36
Riverside 49
East Hickman 13
Bolivar 14
Bolton 36
Houston Co. 30
Camden 56
Dyersburg 0
Covington 34
Gibson Co. 6
Huntingdon 50
West Carroll 22
Lake Co. 42
South Gibson 42
Obion Co. 21
Millington 14
Ripley 0
Henry Co. 29
Springfield 28
Dyer Co. 36
Memphis Overton 35
