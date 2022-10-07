Football Friday Night Week 8: Final Scores
Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 8:
JCM 14
Humboldt 26
Lake Co. 0
Haywood 48
McEwen 14
Dresden 56
Bruceton 13
Greenfield 35
McNairy 13
Adamsville 49
Westview 34
Huntingdon 27
Gleason 0
McKenzie 56
Covington 49
Bolivar 6
Camden 0
Fairview 56
Perry Co. 12
South Fulton 54
Waverly 48
White House 13
Paducah 20
Henry Co. 24
