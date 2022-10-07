Football Friday Night Week 8: Final Scores

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 8:

JCM 14

Humboldt 26

Lake Co. 0

Haywood 48

McEwen 14

Dresden 56

Bruceton 13

Greenfield 35

McNairy 13

Adamsville 49

Westview 34

Huntingdon 27

Gleason 0

McKenzie 56

Covington 49

Bolivar 6

Camden 0

Fairview 56

Perry Co. 12

South Fulton 54

Waverly 48

White House 13

Paducah 20

Henry Co. 24

