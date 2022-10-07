Football Friday Night Week 8: Final Scores

WBBJ Staff,

Final Scores for Football Friday Night 2022 Week 8:

JCM 14
Humboldt 26

Lake Co. 0
Haywood 48

McEwen 14
Dresden 56

Bruceton 13
Greenfield 35

McNairy 13
Adamsville 49

Westview 34
Huntingdon 27

Gleason 0
McKenzie 56

Covington 49
Bolivar 6

Camden 0
Fairview 56

Perry Co. 12
South Fulton 54

Waverly 48
White House 13

Paducah 20
Henry Co. 24

