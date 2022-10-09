A Frosty Morning for Many On Sunday, But Temperatures Quickly Increase This Week

Weather Update – Sunday, October 9, 2022 – 7:00 PM

TODAY:

We had a chilly morning today with lows at 35 degrees in the Jackson area. Many did see frost, making it the first frost of the season for many. However, since then, we have continued to increase into the 70’s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Overnight, we should see temperatures drop into the 40’s with a few clouds moving in.

TOMORROW:

Southerly flow returns tomorrow with highs expected in the lower 80’s with a light breeze. A few clouds will move in but another dry day remains. Overnight, lows should drop into the 50’s with winds calming. By Tuesday, a mostly dry day should be in store with highs in the lower to mid 80’s and some windy conditions. Winds should die down overnight as temps drop back into the mid 50’s for lows. They will quickly warm back up on Wednesday.

THIS WEEK:

The chance for showers increased Wednesday ahead of an incoming cold front. Rain chances will be around 40% with up to 0.10″ of accumulation possible. After the front passes overnight, clouds move out along with rain chances and temperatures drop back into the lower 70’s. Winds will still be gusty on Friday as highs remain in the 70’s. Overnight lows remain in the mid 40’s and quickly increase to the upper 70’s by the afternoon. However, another incoming cold front could bring some storms Sunday evening.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

