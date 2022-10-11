3 arrested at Huntingdon residence in ongoing drug investigation

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of three additional people on Tuesday.

Paula Alsbrook

Jazz Johnson

Tracey Myles

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Tracy Myles, Paula Alsbrook and Jazz Johnson were taken into custody from a home in Huntingdon, each facing various drug charges.

According to the TBI, agents and officers have been proactively working to target drug activity in Huntingdon and McKenzie since January. Evidence gathered during that investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a home in the 13000 block of Paris Street in Huntingdon.

Tuesday morning, authorities with the Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search and discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The three people at the residence while the warrant was executed were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

66-year-old Tracey Myles is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and deliver, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $25,000.

43-year-old Paula Alsbrook is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and deliver, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with a a bond set at $2,500.

Jazz Johnson, 34, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $2,500.

