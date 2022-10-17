View your ballot ahead of early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The midterm elections are almost here.

Tennesseans will be heading to the polls to decide on who will serve as governor, who will represent them in several state and federal offices, on whether to amend the state’s Constitution, along with local elections such as in Medon and Three Way.

You can find sample ballots for the upcoming election in each county here:

Early voting begins this week on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will end on Nov. 3, with Election Day taking place on Nov. 8.

If you don’t know where to find information on your county’s election, you can follow this link and find your county’s info on the map.

